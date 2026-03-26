Wenatchee Valley College invites the community to listen to local authors read their work.

WVC Visiting Writers Series Returns to Grove Recital Hall

READ MORE: WVC Welcomes Washington State Poet Laurete

The "WVC Visiting Writers" series brings regional authors to the Grove Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Maya Jewell Zeller Tours Washington With New Book 'Raised by Ferns'

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Maya Jewell Zeller released her newest book, "Raised by Ferns" this month and is on tour throughout Washington and in several other states.

Zeller is a multi-genre author, publishing "The Wonder of Mushrooms" last fall. She is a professor of English at Central Washington University.

Dawn Pichon Barron Brings Native Voices and Poetry to Wenatchee

Dawn Pichon Barron is the academic director of the Native Pathways Program and Creative Writing Faculty at the Evergreen State College. Her book "Escape Girl Blues" was published in 2018.

You can hear both writers present their books from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 in the Music and Art Center.