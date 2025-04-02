WVC Professor Named State Poet Laureate

A local college instructor is the state's Poet Laureate.

Wenatchee Valley College announces Governor Bob Ferguson named Derek Sheffield for the two-year term. The college will celebrate Sheffield's selection with a "Passing of the Laurel" event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, in the Grove Recital Hall on campus.

Get our free mobile app

“Much of what I will share with others across the state comes directly from my twenty-four years of being part of this incredible Wenatchee Valley community,” Sheffield said.

“I have learned so much from my students, colleagues, and fellow citizens. Bits of shiny brilliance, tidbits of kindness, lyric wisdoms. My basket is full and ready for sharing."

Sheffield will serve for two years. He will travel around the state to schools, museums, jails, and other community spaces for readings, events, and projects.

He is the author of "Not For Luck" selected for the Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize. He has awards from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers, the Foreword Reviews Indies, and the James Hearst Poetry Prize.

“On behalf of Wenatchee Valley College, I would like to congratulate Professor Sheffield on this tremendous achievement,” said President Faimous Harrison. “It’s such an honor to work with an amazing, talented member of our faculty. Professor Sheffield has enriched the lives of countless WVC students with his passion for teaching and writing, and we are thrilled that the rest of our beautiful state will have the opportunity to learn from his poetry.”

At WVC, Sheffield is the coordinator of the Visiting Writers Series, and has brought past poets laureate to the college to read and host workshops with students.

He is the five-time winner of the WVC Excellence in Teaching Award.