Wenatchee Valley College has a new athletic director.

The College announced Greg Sparling started at the beginning of the month. He takes over for interim Athletic Directors Levi Vega and Head Baseball Coach Aaron Vaughn.

Why WVC Selected Sparling

“At WVC, our priority is creating environments where students can thrive, academically, personally, and athletically,” said Dr. Diana Garza, vice president of Student Affairs. "Greg’s commitment to student development and history of building strong, supportive athletic cultures make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the energy and leadership he will bring to the Knights community. I also want to thank acting Athletic Director Levi Vega and Coach Vaughn for stepping in during this time. They have provided high-touch services for our student athletes, aiding in a quality experience.”

Sparling’s Background in Collegiate Athletics

Sparling has over 30 years of experience in collegiate athletics, including as head men's basketball coach at Central Washington University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He will oversee seven Knights athletic programs.

Sparling will focus on revitalizing the Knights program through community engagement, fundraising, and recruitment activities. As a member of the UAF Gold Rush Rommittee, he helped raise over $60,000 annually.

Education and Personal Background

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from CWU, where he also played on the men's basketball team.