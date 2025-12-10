Wenatchee High School has a new Golf coach.

Brandt’s Experience With the Program

The Athletic Department announced the appointment of Frank Brandt via a press release Wednesday. He has served as assistant girls golf coach for the past two seasons, and brings experience in drill development, swing instruction, and match preparation to the head coaching position.

District Leaders Praise His Leadership

"Coach Brandt has been an integral part of our golf program, and we're excited to see him step into this leadership role," said BJ Kunz, Athletic and Activities Director for Wenatchee School District. "His commitment to building a supportive culture where athletes can improve and compete at their highest level aligns perfectly with our athletic program values."

A Well-Rounded Educator and Coach

Brandt has been a business and marketing teacher in Wenatchee School District since 2013 and currently teaches at Westside High School. He also coaches the school's Mock Trial team, bringing a well-rounded approach to student development.

The Panther golf program competes in the Big 9 Conference.

"We're confident Coach Brandt will continue to build on our program's success while developing well-rounded student-athletes," Kunz added.

Brandt's appointment is effective immediately for the upcoming golf season.