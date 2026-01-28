Wenatchee High School is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumnus Award.

The award winner will present a speech at the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5.

The distinguished alumnus must be a graduate of Wenatchee High School and demonstrate commitment to their career, community, and country through examples they set after graduation. Past recipients included 1999 graduate Shiloh Burgas in 2025 and former mayor Frank Kunz in 2024.

To submit a nomination, the high school said you should email a letter sharing how the nominee meets the award criteria to Advisor Brandon Harle at harle.b@wenatcheeschools.org.

Nominations will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10.