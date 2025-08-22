Wenatchee High School has officially joined the national Friday Night 5G Lights competition presented by T-Mobile — a high-energy contest designed to spotlight small-town pride and Friday night football spirit across the country.

The Panthers are now in the running for a $25,000 grant and the chance to score the ultimate prize: a $1 million homefield makeover, including upgraded facilities, equipment, and a stadium experience designed by national-level professionals — basically the HGTV treatment, but for football fields.

“This is more than a contest. It’s a chance to showcase what makes Wenatchee special — our students, our fans, and our incredible community,” said Kristi DeLozier, director of fundraising for the Wenatchee Booster Club. “We’re all in, and we’re ready to bring this win home.”

How the Community Can Help

Support from the Wenatchee Valley will be key. From now through September 12, residents are encouraged to show Panther pride by posting photos or videos — from pep rallies to game days — on social media. Think of it as your chance to turn that spirited selfie into stadium seating.

To count toward Wenatchee’s chances:

Use the hashtags #FN5GL and #Sweepstakes

Tag @TMobile and @WenatcheeAthletics

Encourage families, businesses, and alumni to pile on — the more posts, the better

Each post also enters participants into $5,000 weekly prize drawings, because sometimes showing school spirit really does pay.

The top 25 finalist schools will be announced in late September, followed by a public voting phase. The grand prize winner will be revealed on October 30, 2025 — just in time for Halloween bragging rights.

About the Program

Launched in 2021, Friday Night 5G Lights has invested millions into local schools nationwide, with six winners in Eastern Washington last year alone. The program celebrates small-town spirit through investment, connectivity, and community celebration — plus the chance for your hometown to get a stadium glow-up worthy of prime time.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.FridayNight5GLights.com

or follow @WenatcheeAthletics on social media.

