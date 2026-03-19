The Wenatchee School District is inviting community members to a pair of open houses to view the current Wenatchee High School.

Why the District Is Hosting Open Houses

READ MORE: Wenatchee High School Rebuild Could Cost $294 Million

This comes as the District hopes to pass a $294 million bond proposal to build a new high school.

The District said it believes it is important for community members to see context about what it means to learn and teach in a building constructed in 1972. Attendees will have a chance to view the classrooms, hallways, mechanical spaces, and learning environments where more than 1,600 students spend their days.

How the Community Can Provide Input

Representatives from Integrus Architecture, the firm leading facility design planning for WHS, will be present at both open houses to answer questions and discuss the design process. Attendees will have an opportunity to share input with the architects, which will inform the direction of work.

The District said it is committed to a community-driven planning process. There will be structured feedback opportunities at each open house, and all input collected will be incorporated into the ongoing design work.

"We want every community member who is curious about Wenatchee High School to have the chance to see it firsthand," said Superintendent Kory Kalahar. "These open houses are about transparency — giving people the information they need to be part of this conversation. Come with questions. Come skeptical. Come curious. We want you there."

The District has also assembled a 45-member community Design Advisory Committee of community members, students, faculty, and stakeholders to represent the community.

The District said public open houses, building tours, and community feedback sessions are part of an ongoing engagement process designed to ensure that all community members have a voice in shaping the future of the facility.

When and Where to Attend

The open houses are 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26.