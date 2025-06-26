New High School in Wenatchee? It Could be a Possibility

Wenatchee School District Facebook page

A complete rebuild of Wenatchee High School could become reality.

Wenatchee School District's Long Range Facilities Planning Committee told the school board Monday the district should run a bond to rebuild a new high school and complete HVAC upgrades at several schools.

The committee met nine times over 15 months and used data and information around school facilities, educational programs, financial information and community responses to influence their recommendations.

The committee said the new school is more of a need rather than a want. They told the board the new school would cost approximately $295 million. The committee presented a plan for a bond with a tax increase of $1.48 per $1,000 of assesed property value for landowners over 15 years.

The $295 million figure comes after an estimated $79 million in state matching funds, which will lower the cost to the district from $372 million total.

The only schools not requiring HVAC work are Castle Rock Early Learning Center, Lincoln Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, and WestSide High School.

If the board decides on moving a bond to the ballot, it would likely run in 2026. Construction could finish by 2030.

Wenatchee School District

Home of Wenatchee School Board meetings and other events

Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

