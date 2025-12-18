Wenatchee School District's technical skills center in Olds Station is getting a major renovation this winter.

What Is the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center?

The School District said Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center (WVTech) at Olds Station is set to begin a $14.5 million grant-funded modernization project.

WVTech is open to high school students interested in studying trades, including construction, culinary arts, cosmetology, and media technology.

What the $14.5M Modernization Will Add

The modernization project will create industry-standard learning spaces designed to prepare students for after high school. Some features include: A dedicated stair tower and smoke training space for fire science, a demonstration kitchen, modern classroom spaces, and new lab spaces to accommodate new programs, including dental assisting.

"This project represents a significant investment in our students' futures," said Superintendent Kalahar. "By providing industry-standard training facilities, we're ensuring students in our region graduate with the hands-on skills and real-world experience employers are looking for. This is career-connected learning at its finest."

How Construction Will Affect Students

The district said construction will be carefully phased to minimize disruption to school operations, allowing programs to continue serving students throughout the project timeline.

"Being on-site has allowed our design team to truly understand how these spaces will be used," explained project representatives. "We've worked closely with instructors and administrators to ensure the new facilities will support instructional needs.”

Why Technical Education Matters for the Region

The modernization project aligns with the district's commitment to building future-ready students through technical education programs.

"When students learn in industry-standard facilities, they're better prepared to enter the workforce with confidence," added Pete Jelsing, Director of WV Tech. "This project will benefit not just our current students, but generations of students to come, as well as the regional economy that depends on skilled workers."

Spokesperson Diana Haglund said these upgrades are entirely state-funded and do not come from taxpayer dollars. She also said any student within the region interested in these programs can join.