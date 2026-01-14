Wenatchee School District is hosting pop-in recruitment events to hire bus drivers and substitutes.

The District said it has a great need for substitute bus drivers, and the job fair aims to fill positions through a casual drop-in style event.

Why the District Needs More Bus Drivers

Additional drivers are needed to ensure sufficient staffing for the upcoming spring sports and field trip season, as well as for the next school year.

Attendees can apply in person at the events. They can also meet drivers and transportation staff, and even take a test drive on a bus.

Pay, Benefits, and Scheduling

The District said pay starts at $26.53 an hour, plus full medical and dental benefits with paid training, adding driving for the district includes a flexible schedule with summers and holidays off. Optional weekends and evening shifts are available.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a Class B CDL with an air brake endorsement, a medical examiner's certificate, and a current first aid card.

Pop ins start Thursday, Jan. 15 and continue weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon until January 27th.