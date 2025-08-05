Wenatchee Schools Seek Public Input on 2025–26 Budget

Wenatchee Schools Seek Public Input on 2025–26 Budget

Photo Credit: Google Street View

The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing on August 12 to gather feedback on its proposed 2025–26 budget.

The board is seeking public input on the budget itself, the district’s four-year financial plan, and any proposed changes to enrichment funding.

Community members can attend the hearing either in person or virtually.
A second meeting on August 26 will include a formal vote to adopt the budget, along with the four-year budget summary and student enrollment projections.

Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District Office, located at 235 Sunset Avenue in Wenatchee.

