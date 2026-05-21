Wenatchee School District is bringing back free summer meals for children in Wenatchee.

Free Summer Meal Program Returns to Wenatchee

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The district announced its sponsorship of the Free Summer Meals Program, providing no-cost breakfast and lunch to all children aged 18 and under during the summer.

Mission View Elementary to Host Meal Service

The program begins June 23 and runs through July 23, Monday through Thursday.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Mission View Elementary School. Meal service will not be provided on July 1 and 2.

Small Miracles Expands Free Lunch Locations

In addition to the District's program, the local nonprofit organization Small Miracles will offer free grab-and-go lunches from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, between June 22 and July 30, at Washington, Lincoln, Methow, and Pioneer Parks.