WestSide High School Hosting Family Open House and Carnival

WestSide High School is inviting incoming and returning families to a Family Open House & Carnival.

WestSide High School Invites Families to Open House

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WestSide is Wenatchee School District's alternative high school. Families are encouraged to learn how the school works, explore the school's unique program options, and ask questions about how students earn credit. There will be prizes, games, and giveaways.

The District said WestSide's goal is to help students succeed on their own terms. The school offers smaller class sizes, self-paced learning, and a staff committed to building relationships with students.

WestSide serves students who may be behind in credits, managing social anxiety or medical needs, or looking for a stronger connection to school.

Alternative Learning Programs Designed for Student Success

The school offers seven different pathways to meet students where they are.

The day program is a full six-period schedule, Monday through Friday.

The Bridges Program is a half-day, structured schedule designed to support transition to the full Day Program.

Credit Acceleration Program (CAP) offers half days with independent online learning and in-person support in conjunction with a Tech Center program.

The CAP West program offers morning sessions with independent online learning and in-person support.

The Online Program provides remote learning with weekly teacher communication.

The Newcomer Program offers English Language Development Support.

The Alternative Learning (ALPs) offers flexible scheduling for 11th and 12th-grade students with at least 12 credits.

How Families Can Attend the Open House

WestSide High School is currently accepting applications for the fall in its programs. Students outside the Wenatchee School District can apply for admission. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to attend the open house at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 21, at WestSide High School, 1509 9th Street. Families can also contact the school directly at 509-663-7947 or visit wenatcheeschools.org/wshs.