Pybus Public Market Hosting 10th Annual Non-Profit Day

Pybus Public Market hosts its 10th annual Non-Profit Day.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22 on the main concourse and the LocalTel Event Center.

Get our free mobile app

The event connects local non-profits with potential volunteers and community members wanting to know more about available resources.

Event Manager Amber Parker says Pybus wants to be a supporter of other non-profits in the community.

"We want to invite them to be here and have an opportunity to talk to the community about their non-profit and hopefully get more volunteers and more connections to the community," Parker said. "It's just a way to give back to our community and through those programs because we have a lot of great programs that come in and get to advertise to the public."

Parker says attracting volunteers for displayed non-profits is a big reason why Pybus likes to host this annual event.

There are 50 non-profits setting up for the event, and there is a waitlist of 10 organizations waiting for a spot to open up.

Parker says those wanting to assist Pybus can call their office phone at 509-888-3900 and ask about their Ambassador program.

The following organizations will be present at the Non-Profit day:

Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, Alano Club of Wenatchee, Beauty of Bronze, Cancer Care of NCW/Our House, CDCSA, Chelan Douglas CASA Program, Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, Chelan Valley Hope, Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council (AmeriCorps programs), Citizens' Climate, Columbia Valley Affordable Homeownership, EASE Cancer Foundation, Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District, Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Wenatchee Area, Happy Letters , Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, Interfaith Justice Coalition, Lilies of the Valley, Mobile Meals of Wenatchee, Mountain View Women's Health, NAMI NCWA National Alliance on Mental Illness, NCW Quilt Guild, North Central Education Foundation, North Central WA Young Life, Ohme Gardens Friends Society, Pacific Crest Church, Sage Hills Church, Serve Wenatchee, Sustainable NCW, TEAMS Learning Center, The Here and Now Project, Tierra Learning Center, Two Rivers Medieval Faire, Until Now Creative, Upper Valley Connection, Upper Valley MEND, Waste Loop, Wellness Place, Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society, Wenatchee Outdoors, Wenatchee Rotary Foundation, Wenatchee Valley Children's Guild, Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Women's Resource Center of NCW, Write on the River, YWCA NCW