Chelan PUD commissioners are casting their gaze to the 2025 legislative session.

The 105-day session begins on Jan. 13. Democrats control the Governor's Mansion and have 60% majorities in both chambers of the Washington legislature. On Monday, commissioners heard about a "policy watchlist": specific legislative priorities the PUD is actively tracking.

Resource adequacy: According to Government Affairs Program Manager Kelli Scott, "We may see some efforts to address resource adequacy this session. What do we expect? We could see large loads being a part of the conversation and data centers. We may see something around identifying barriers to getting new generation on-line."

"You've probably heard ideas kicked around about natural gas and other sources of energy. While it's unlikely that the legislature will make significant changes to recent climate policy, we may hear more about this in 2025 and into the future."

Transmission: "Bill language is being drafted that would create a Washington electric transmission authority modeled after a similar entity in Colorado. The authority would be able to 'develop, construct and operate new electric transmission lines, but shall focus on permitting and other pre-construction work with the aim to sell a ready-to-build project to a transmission operator. The authority shall proceed to construction and operator as a builder and operator of last resort.'"

"We've been taking a look at that language and expect to see a competing bill soon."

Wildfire liability and insurance: "Avista has drafted bill language that would provide IOUs some degree of liability protection in exchange for having their mitigation plans formally approved by the UTC. COUs [customer-owned utilities] are in a bit of a different spot. We're considering what would make sense in a way that protects and preserves local decision-making."

"We recognize that this is a growing threat - catastrophic wildfire - and we also remain committed to local authority, so that's the balance we're trying to strike."

Low-income energy assistance: "The Department of Commerce is exploring the creation of a statewide low-income energy assistance program; the legislature may take up Commerce's recently released design preference this session."

"Chelan PUD has been pretty consistently sharing some specific messages with the legislature: number one, keeping rates low is the most powerful thing we can do for all of our customers, but in particular low-income customers. Those low rates, combined with our assistance programs, have been very successful; we have the lowest percentage of low-income energy-burdened customers in the state."

Scott insists this is due to "local decision-making and the foresight of our leaders. Our board must be able to retain the ability to tailor programs to our community's unique needs. We oppose any statewide program that could jeopardize what is working here or transfer benefits away from our customers to other parts of the state."

Transportation electronification: "The state in recent years has turned its attention more and more to electrifying the transportation sector, which accounts for more than 40% of the state's greenhouse gas emissions. We've been following the electrification strategy and recommendations therein. Again, we want to make sure you retain the ability to set rates and plan out a really thoughtful EV infrastructure rollout strategy."

Click here to access the audio of Monday's meeting.