The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC) raised $3,275 in its "Over The Edge" fundraiser at the Residence Inn - Wenatchee, Saturday.

Executive Director Alan Walker says Over The Edge approached the CDCAC to bring this event to Wenatchee.

"We had an Americorp member three or four years ago reach out to the company and we didn't know about it at that time," Walker said. "The Over the Edge folks reached out to us and said 'hey, would you be interested in doing something like this?' and we decided yeah, let's do this - let's bring this to Wenatchee."

Walker says the Apple Blossom royalty queen Ella Johnson along with Princesses Daeja Carlson and Yasmin Perez repeled. The Wenatchee Bighorns also volunteered and a couple of players participated in the action.

People visiting the hotel observed and many pulled out camping chairs to watch a total of 20 people rapel.

Walker says this event will come to Wenatchee again next year. As someone who personally rapeled down the side of the five-story building Friday before the event - it is completely worth the time and money.

The first thing you'll do is have a professional equip your harness and go through a safety check. You might consider bringing a GoPro, because the rapelling requires both hands and you won't be able to hold your cell phone to get a good video.

Once they take you to the top of the building, you'll go through a quick training and safety check. Part of that includes a quick hang off the building with some professional guidance.

You won't Tom Cruise your way through it, just a quick walk down and you'll be safe in no time.

If you still want to donate, there is still time. Fundraising for this event continues until mid-May.