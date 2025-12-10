Fundraiser Established To Assist Bus Driver Injured In Head-On Crash Near Chelan

A donation drive has been launched for a school bus operator who was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Chelan last Saturday morning (Dec. 6).

The Cascade Athletic Booster Club has established the effort for Jose Solis, who was driving the Cascade School District (Cascade SD) bus that was carrying the Cascade High School wrestling team from a match in Chelan when it was struck head-on by a pickup truck that crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 97A just north of the Knapps Hill Tunnel.

CASCADE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER LIKELY SAVED LIVES

Evasive actions taken by Solis just before the pickup struck the bus caused it to lose control and tip on its side. However, this maneuver is being credited by many at the scene for having potentially prevented the accident from being much worse.

"Jose did the right thing under difficult circumstances," says Cascade SD superintendent Tracey Edou. "He was calm. He was alert. He was in his lane, and most of all, he had a quick response when the accident happened."

All 10 of the passengers on the bus, including the team's coach, D'Andre Vasquez, and nine juvenile members of the squad between the ages of 12-17, escaped the accident with only minor injuries - none of which required transport to a hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Solis, however, was less fortunate, as he sustained numerous injuries in the crash and was taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for treatment.

INJURED CASCADE BUS DRIVER STILL HAS A WAYS TO GO IN RECOVERING

Edou says Solis, who was initially hospitalized, has since been released but is still struggling to get back on track, and that's why many folks in the community wanted to pitch in.

"I think a lot of people really care about Jose and want to show him some support and love after going through such a tough set of circumstances. He has ended up being in better physical shape than doctors had expected. He is walking now but is still in a lot of pain."

Edou says physicians largely attributed Solis' injuries to the bus' steering wheel, which he reportedly made jarring contact with when the two vehicle's collided.

She adds that Solis has only been on the job since the beginning of the school year and that other bus drivers with the District will be filling in for him while he recovers.

Solis' medical bills are expected to be fully covered by insurance, but Edou says anyone who would like to make a donation to assist with his out-of-pocket expenses or meals can do so via the Athletic Booster Club's website.

CASCADE WRESTLERS TO SOON GET BACK ON MAT, WHILE CONDOLENCES ARE SENT FOR FAMILIES OF TRAGIC CRASH

The High School's wrestling team has canceled its scheduled match for tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 11) but is planning to get back on the mat for a meet this Saturday.

Edou is also sending her heartfelt condolences on behalf of herself and the entire District to the families of the two occupants of the pickup truck involved in the accident, one of whom - 63-year-old Mark Cowles of Entiat, died in the crash, while the driver - 32-year-old Marco A. Trejo was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A report issued by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday (Dec. 10) indicates the accident is still under investigation.