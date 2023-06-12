The Legendary Wenatchee High School AppleEttes

The Wenatchee High School AppleEttes Varsity Dance Team has been "wowing," audiences for decades. I almost a feel a bit like I'm standing next to royalty when I'm in the presence of the squad. Very stand up, outgoing, and pure group of gals, year after year!

These high school aged gals know how to put a show on! I have seen firsthand a few performances and was blown away by the crisp, elegant, and uniform movements they were able to come up with! Very good job ladies! As a spectator, they had me standing and cheering them on from the sidelines! Always a fun sight to see!

Let's help support these hard-working squads with sponsorships, donations or even showing up to the car wash! Many other fundraising events to be had as well!

The Wenatchee Apple-Ettes have an additional Junior Varsity Squad this year as well that they will be fundraising for.

Money goes towards:

Summer Camp, New Cheer Gear (i.e. uniforms, poms, accessories, shoes)

December - March is Dance Competition time, housing, food and travel expenses will also utilize the donations.

(Picture for reference)

Car Wash Event -

Saturday, June 17th, 2023

10am-5pm

Alberson's in Wenatchee Parking lot

The Apple-Ette's have yet to experience Dance Nationals and would love the opportunity to attend. If you are interested in sponsoring the Squad, there are different packages to look into.

VIP Fan Sponsor Package, Ultimate Sponsor Package and the Grand Sponsorship package.

Help these ladies travel throughout the year and spread our Wenatchee Pride through dance and competition!

Great luck this year gals and go have a blast, dancing your way to the top!

To Donate or Sponsor this amazing Squad, Contact: (cash or check only)

appleettes@gmail.com

WHS APPLE-ETTES (@whsappleettes) | Instagram

