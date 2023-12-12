Chelan County Commissioners Honor State Champion Volleyball Teams

The Chelan County Commissioners delivered a special proclamation to a crowd of honorary guests in their chambers on Douglas Street in Wenatchee this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 12).

At 11:06 a.m., Commissioner Tiffany Gering officially read the announcement which decreed this Friday, Dec. 15, as Volleyball State Champions Day in Chelan County.

The action was taken to recognize and honor championship-winning volleyball programs at three different high schools in the county, including Chelan, Manson, and Wenatchee.

"We're just excited to be able to something that recognizes these great achievements for some of our female high school athletes here in the county," says Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, who also addressed the players and coaches from the Manson and Wenatchee teams in attendance along with fellow commissioner, Shon Smith.

Manson head volleyball coach Hayli Thompson accepts a commemorative plaque from Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith at Tuesday's declaration proceedings. Manson head volleyball coach Hayli Thompson accepts a commemorative plaque from Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith at Tuesday's declaration proceedings. loading...

Manson head volleyball coach, Hayli Thompson says it was thrilling for her players and staff to be recognized in such a way.

"It's really a great opportunity. The girls are really soaking it in. We feel really honored to be here and be a part of three great teams who all won state titles in the sport we all love this year."

Wenatchee head volleyball coach, Jordan McGregor, echoed Thompson's sentiments.

"It's just such a special experience for all of us. A lot of my girls play volleyball with the girls on the Manson and Chelan teams, so this is just a wonderful experience for our girls along with all of the things that are coming along after winning the state championship. I'm just so glad they're all getting the recognition they deserve."

Both teams in attendance received a plaque from the County in recognition of the occasion and each of the coaches and players from both squads received a commemorative challenge coin from the commissioners.

The Chelan High School volleyball team was not able to attend this morning's proceedings but the commissioners will be honoring them in Chelan on Friday.

The Goats won their fourth consecutive State 1A title this year, while the Panthers' title was their first at the State 4A Tournament in forty years, and the Trojans 2B crown was the first state championship in any sport in the history of Manson High School.