Hear ye! Hear ye! Denizens of Chelan County will soon receive their primary election ballots. The ballots go out on Friday.

The primary election takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 6. In the meantime, here are some pertinent dates to remember.

On Jul. 19, the Voting Center open its doors. The Voting Center is housed within the Elections Office on 350 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee. Ballot drop boxes open that same day.

Be forewarned that a Level 3 evacuation order is in effect. Such is life in the fiery NCW.

Jul. 29 is the registration deadline for new voters and address updates. To be precise, this is the deadline for remote registration (mail, online, phone).

(The 2020 presidential election - in which untold millions of Americans opted for mail-in voting - was derided by some as a farce. But we have it on the authority of the Trump-era DHS that mail voting does not compromise election integrity.)

Jul. 30 marks the commencement of in-person registration. You can register at any point between the 30th and Aug. 6 at 8 p.m local time.

Aug. 6 is Election Day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this date. If you intend to avail yourself of a drop box, ballots must be dropped off by this date at 8 p.m. local time.

Alternatively, you can swing by the Elections Office and vote in person.

Voting is our civic duty, but in some ways the process is dilemmic. (For one thing it is, or can be, geographically inconvenient.) Please direct your questions to 509-667-6808; that's the number for the Elections Office.

(Click here to read about blanket or "jungle" primaries of the sort we conduct in Washington State.)