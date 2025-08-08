Wenatchee's attempt to increase the sales and use tax to pay for street repairs is expected to fail at the ballot box.

Get our free mobile app

The initiative in the Aug. 5 primary election would have increased the city's sales tax by two-tenths of a percent. City officials hoped it would bring in an additional $2.3 million for upkeep on more than 240 miles of road.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirer said he hoped the sales tax increase would negate the need to place a property tax increase on the November ballot, which would increase property taxes more than the cost Wenatchee residents would pay for a sales tax increase.

There are also worries the city may have to dip into its general fund to pay for street upkeep.

A near-final count from the Chelan County Auditor's Office shows the measure failing by 297 votes out of nearly 6,000 cast. It earned an estimated 47.5 percent yes votes with only 133 votes to be counted.