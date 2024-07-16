East Wenatchee Man Gets Plea Deal In Shooting At VA Clinic

The 54-year-old man police shot and injured after they say he shot into the Wenatchee veteran's clinic last December is pleading guilty to reduces charges.

Troy Allen McMaster pleaded guilty Monday to malicious mischief and aiming and discharging a firearm.

Police say he fired shots and rammed his truck into the Wenatchee VA clinic before leading them on a chase to the Eastmont Extension, where he wielded a gun and they shot him.

Prosecutors are recommending McMaster be given a Mental Health Sentencing Alternative, which could include community custody and treatment instead of jail time.

Prosecutors downsized the charges as part of a plea deal.

A charge of second-degree assault with a special allegation of being armed with a deadly weapon was dropped. The same special allegation was eliminated from the malicious mischief charge McMaster pleaded guilty to.

Douglas County Prosecuting Edgar Gordon has been serving as a special prosecutor in the Chelan County case as McMaster was shot Douglas County.

Under the Mental Health Sentencing Alternative, which was passed by the state legislature this year, a defendant can get a term of community custody if:

the defendant is convicted of a felony which is not a serious violent offense or a sex offense;

the defendant is diagnosed with a serious mental illness;

the defendant and the community would benefit from supervision and treatment;

the defendant is willing to participate in the sentencing alternative

Before imposition of a Mental Health Sentencing Alternative, the Department of Corrections (DOC) must provide a written report in the form of a presentence investigation containing a proposed treatment plan.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Robert Jourdan signed off on the plea deal Monday and ordered the presentence investigation by the DOC.

McMaster's sentencing is now scheduled for September 4.

He went through numerous surgeries and mental evaluation after being shot by officers in the leg in December 17, 2023.