Wenatchee State Volleyball Champs Honored at State Capitol
The Wenatchee High School Girls State 4A Volleyball Champions were honored at the State Capitol in Olympia on Tuesday, Feb. 20th. The team was accompanied by Head Coach Jordan McGregor-Hansen, Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson and WIAA representatives.
The girls met with their 12th District legislators, toured the Capitol, presented Governor Inslee a signed volleyball, and were honored in the Senate Gallery with passage of Resolution 8651 by Senator Hawkins. (Read the full text and watch the video below)
WHEREAS, It is the practice of the Washington State Senate to recognize excellence in every field and endeavor; and
WHEREAS, For the first time in 40 years, the Wenatchee High School Panthers are the 2023 4A WIAA Volleyball Champions; and
WHEREAS, The Wenatchee High School Girls Volleyball Team won their final match against North Creek High School on November 28, 7 2023, by a score of 3-2, earning the second volleyball state championship in Wenatchee High School history; and
WHEREAS, The Wenatchee High School Girls Volleyball Team finished the season with 19 wins and one loss; and
WHEREAS, First-year Head Coach, Jordan McGregor-Hansen, Assistant Coaches, Juan Sanchez, Emily Ervin, Michaela Sheehan, and Parker Iverson, and all the Panther players, Ava Jo Berry, Breven Luinstra, Jurney Jelsing, Jenissa Hepton, Keira Demirjian, Emme Tucker, Bri Sackman, Jess McIrvin, Sasha Dandridge, Rylee Jones, Claire Demirjian, Nikki Reed, Jalyn Rasmussen, Sienna Knell, and Maren Stubershare in the team's success by combining outstanding coaching with outstanding sportsmanship; and
WHEREAS, The inspiring individual and team achievements of the 2023 Wenatchee High School Panthers Girls Volleyball Team will always be remembered as a source of great pride by all the citizens of their community and the state of Washington SENATE RESOLUTION 8651 By Senator Hawkins;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Washington State Senate hereby congratulate the Wenatchee High School Girls Volleyball Team for their outstanding state championship; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the Washington State Senate commend the Wenatchee High School Girls Volleyball Team for their excellent performance and look forward to their future accomplishments both on and off the court.
Watch the Senate Proclamation on TVW
