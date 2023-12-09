Two Teens Face Felonies After Graffiti Found At Wenatchee High

Two teenagers face felony charges after being accused of spraying graffiti at Wenatchee High School and the surrounding neighborhood.

Several School buses and other items were tagged with gang graffiti at the school’s Transportation Building late last month while police received numerous calls of graffiti in nearby residential areas.

Police say School Resource Officers were able to identify the suspects from video surveillance footage.

As a result, 18-year-old Daniel Vargas Guzman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief.

Guzman was taken to Chelan County jail, and was later released. The 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile detention center.