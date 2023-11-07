Teen Hit By Car Near Wenatchee High School

A 17-year-old Entiat girl is recovering after being hit by a car near Wenatchee High School this morning (Tuesday, Nov. 7).

The incident reportedly occurred just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Miller and Stevens Streets.

" The injury was relatively minor and not life-threatening," says Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. "It did involve transporting the girl to the hospital, however."

It isn't known if the injured teen is a student at the high school.

The driver involved in the incident is reportedly a 40-year-old female from Entiat.