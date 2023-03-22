Looking for a prom dress? Know someone looking for a prom dress? The perfect opportunity is approaching for you and others to find the perfect dress for a magical unforgettable evening! And, for free!

The Women’s Service League of NCW Prom Dress Giveaway

This Weekend!

March 25th 10am – 4pm

March 26th 11am – 3pm

Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee (Inside the mall next to Sportsman’s Warehouse)

Dresses, accessories, shoes, raffles, and more! All for free

Students: BRING YOUR STUDENT ID

And if you are sitting there thinking, “oh well this is nice for the girls in the Wenatchee Valley.” It totally is, but this is for all high school aged girls who are headed to prom, not just those in the Wenatchee Valley!

I cannot stress enough to make sure you have your student ID on you for the event.

No appointment needed, just come shop for that perfect fit!

Celebrate a night you will never forget and do it feeling good about not having to spend so much money to enjoy such a memorable night.

The Women’s Service League of NCW has helped thousands of gals throughout the years with this super special event, as well as helping the community through their grant programs.

From personal experience of seeing this event in person last year. So many amazing Cinderella moments, tears of joy, the dress of their dreams, you name it, all things spectacular. I wish something like this was around when I was in High School.

Have fun! Shop! For Free! Smile, Dance and enjoy!