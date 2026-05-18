Rockslide Forces Evacuation At Frenchman Coulee Recreation Area
Recreationists in the Frenchman Coulee Recreation Area were asked to leave after a major rockslide.
Rockslide Closes Access Near Frenchman Coulee
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE: Two-Alarm Brush Scorches Six Acres in East Wenatchee
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Vantage Road SW, west of Silica Road SW, is closed until further notice. It happened Saturday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said there is unstable rock and there is a risk of another rockslide. Deputies and Grant PUD staff notified people at the recreation area to leave or risk getting blocked in by another slide.
Vantage Road SW Closed Until Further Notice
There is no estimated time to reopen, and there is no detour to the Frenchman Coulee Recreation Area.
Washington State Passes Needed for Recreational Adventures
From the Federal permits needed to the state passes, we have the master list of all the passes you'll need for recreational adventure in Washington State.
Gallery Credit: Aly