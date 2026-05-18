Recreationists in the Frenchman Coulee Recreation Area were asked to leave after a major rockslide.

Rockslide Closes Access Near Frenchman Coulee

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Vantage Road SW, west of Silica Road SW, is closed until further notice. It happened Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said there is unstable rock and there is a risk of another rockslide. Deputies and Grant PUD staff notified people at the recreation area to leave or risk getting blocked in by another slide.

Vantage Road SW Closed Until Further Notice

There is no estimated time to reopen, and there is no detour to the Frenchman Coulee Recreation Area.