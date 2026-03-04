An overpass on Interstate 90 east of George is closed due to a hole on the bridge.

Hole Discovered on Adams Road Overpass

READ MORE: Hansen Road Overpass to Close After Inspection

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Loren Loebsack said the closure is at the Adams Road overpass. Traffic is detoured at the junction of I-90, State Route 281 Spur and Frontage Road.

No Timeline for Reopening Yet

"It's probably six-and-a-half miles or so to make that detour," Loebsack said. "We probably won't have a report until the end of this week or early next week, so until then, there's no estimated time to re-open."

Hansen Road Overpass Set for Demolition

Loebsack said bridge teams are currently evaluating the extent of the damage.

This closure is in addition to the Hansen Road overpass west of Moses Lake, which has been closed since the end of February. Loebsack said that the overpass is due for demolition in June and expected to be rebuilt by December.

Loebsack said there will be an update on the Adams Road overpass by the end of the week.

Bullfrog Road Overpass

It has been a tough five months for overpasses in north central Washington. In October, 2025, an oversized load hit the Bullfrog Road Overpass near Cle Elum, which forced its closure for several months.