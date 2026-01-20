Grant County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of scamming an elderly Grant County resident out of more than one hundred thousand dollars.

The Sheriff’s Crime Reduction Team says the investigation began after learning that an 87-year-old man had been targeted in a long-running scam dating back to October. Investigators say the victim was promised luxury vehicles, real estate and other high-value items, and sent money through cash exchanges, money transfers and gift cards.

With the victim’s cooperation, deputies set up a controlled meeting Sunday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 26 and Beverly Burke Road Southwest. Authorities say the suspect instructed the victim to bring $64,000 dollars in cash. Deputies watched as a black SUV parked alongside the victim’s car and a rear passenger received the money.

Deputies stopped the SUV as it drove away and determined it was a rideshare vehicle. The driver was not aware a crime had taken place.

The rear passenger, identified as 36-year-old Damion O. McDonald, had arrived in the United States from Jamaica earlier Sunday. Investigators say McDonald flew into Sea-Tac Airport that morning, hired the rideshare to reach Grant County, and planned to travel to the Tri-Cities Airport after collecting the cash.

McDonald is being held in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult and first-degree possession of stolen property.