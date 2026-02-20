The Grant County Sheriff's Office released the names of the deputies who fired their weapons during the officer-involved shooting near Moses Lake.

What Happened on Road L.9-NE

It happened in the 4800 block of Road L.9-NE around 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16.

Deputies were investigating the property and found 33-year-old Aaron Ammann armed with a rifle inside a polyethylene water tank.

Deputies Identified in Shooting

The Sheriff's Office said Corporal Luiz Jimenez and deputies Juan Niebla, Gaven Allison, David Borden, and Jordan Crouch discharged their service weapons. Dash cam footage shows the shooting happened when Ammann exited the tank with the rifle in his right hand, pointed downwards.

Jimenez has been in law enforcement for 11 years and started at the Grant County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy. Neibla has been with GCSO since 2021. Allison started in 2021 as a corrections deputy and transferred to patrol in 2022. Borden began his career in 2019 and started at GCSO in 2024. Crouch started in Ferry County in 2024 and moved to the GCSO last June.

Independent Investigation Underway

All deputies have been placed on administrative leave as the Central Basin Investigative team performs an independent investigation of the shooting.

What Happens Next for the Deputies

Before returning to duty, deputies will have access to resources and must complete a return-to-service evaluation.

WARNING: The police video includes the depiction of a shooting death. Although it has been edited to prevent the viewing of any graphic content, viewer discretion remains advised.