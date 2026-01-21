A Coulee City man was arrested Monday night after allegedly threatening two people and arming himself with a rifle.

Welfare Check Leads to Police Response

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a residence on Road 36 Northeast around 10:40 p.m. after a woman called 911 requesting a welfare check on a friend she had not been able to contact for about a week.

Threats Reported During 911 Calls

As deputies were en route, the friend called 911, saying she was arguing with 52-year-old Ramon Noggles, who was threatening to shoot her. Dispatchers could hear a man in the background stating he would shoot anyone who came near him. The woman fled and reported seeing Noggles with a .22-caliber rifle.

As deputies continued to drive to the home, Noggles reportedly sent threatening text messages to a woman in Moses Lake, stating he would kill her.

Deputies Surround Home and Make Arrest

Authorities surrounded the home and took Noggles into custody without further incident.

Deputies booked Noggles in the Grant County Jail on first-degree burglary, two counts of harassment or threats to kill, stalking, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office reminds the public that help is available for those experiencing domestic violence. In Grant and Adams counties, you can call New Hope Alliance at 888-560-6027.