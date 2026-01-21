An Ephrata man has been charged with the shooting death of a Quincy resident.

Grant County Prosecutor Brandon Guernsey said he requested an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Lorenzo Longoria for second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Joshua Avalos, who was found in the 200 block of I Street S.W. in Quincy on May 15.

On Friday, Jan. 16, Superior Court Judge Anna Gigliotti approved the warrant. Longoria is currently incarcerated at the Kittitas County Jail where he is being held following a September arrest for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and four counts of theft of a firearm.

The case in Grant County Superior Court is pending on proceedings for Longoria's crimes in Kittitas County. His initial court date for the murder charge has not been determined.