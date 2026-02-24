With spring break coming up across Washington State, families from Wenatchee to the Puget Sound are booking flights, road trips, and hotel stays in search of sunshine.

But before you flop down on that hotel bed, you might want to know whether your destination landed on Orkin’s annual list of the 50 Most Bed Bug–Infested Cities in America.

According to Orkin’s early 2026 rankings, Seattle once again appears on the list — meaning Washington has at least one city among the nation’s biggest bed bug hotspots. The rankings are based on the number of bed bug treatments the company performed in metro areas over the past year.

Travel Tips to Avoid Bed Bugs This Spring Break

If your spring break plans include a city that made the list, experts say a few simple precautions can save you from bringing home some very unwanted souvenirs.

Before settling into your room:

Inspect the mattress seams and headboard for small, flat, brown bugs (about the size of an apple seed).

Look for tiny dark or rusty stains on sheets and pillowcases.

Check upholstered chairs, curtains, and luggage racks.

Keep your suitcase elevated on a rack — never on the bed or floor.

When you return home, toss all dryer-safe clothing into the dryer on high heat for 30–45 minutes.

Bed bugs aren’t a sign of a dirty hotel — they’re expert hitchhikers. A little vigilance can help make sure the only thing you bring back to Washington is a tan and some good memories.

