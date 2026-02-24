This Adorable Guinea Pig Could Be The Perfect First Pet

Bruce, the guinea pig is the Pet of the Week/ Credit: WVHS

The Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is the Guinea Pig named Bruce

He is a 5-year-old gentleman, as guinea pigs go, with long, silky black hair that he flips around like he's a rockstar. Bruce is proud of his coat and is as charming as he is sweet. He is friendly and will make a great first pet for children who want to learn the responsibilities of pet ownership.

Bruce is waiting at the WVHS animal shelter and would love to meet his future family. If you’ve been thinking about having a pet with adorable squeaks and likes to cuddle, Bruce is ready to join your family.

Meet Bruce

  • Species: Guinea Pig
  • Age: 5 Years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0060073467
Bruce is waiting at WVHS for a new home /Credit: WVHS
Here is a GALLERY of all pets currently available for adoption.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.  Please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.

WVHS is open for adoptions at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

