Meet Truffle: The Adorable Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) pet of the week is Truffle, a one-year-old Netherland Dwarf rabbit.
His small stature comes with a huge, sweet personality. Truffle is a playful little bunny who loves to explore and hop across the floor, but he is happy to enjoy gentle pets on his soft fur and your attention.
If you are looking for an adorable, friendly companion to brighten your home, Truffle is the perfect gentle pet and is ready to hop into your heart.
TRUFFLE
- Rabbit Breed: Netherland Dwarf
- Age: 6 Months
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0059907054
Contact the WVHS for more information about adopting a rabbit
(509) 662-9577 or arrange to meet Truffle at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. WVHS will be closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Here is a gallery of pets currently awaiting a permanent home
Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm-6:30 pm every day except Wednesday. WVHS is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.
Meet Sundance; Another unique Pet of the Week at WVHS
The Top 8 Holiday Dinner Disasters: Dangerous Items Vets Pull Out of Cats and Dogs
Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens