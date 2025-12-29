The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) pet of the week is Truffle, a one-year-old Netherland Dwarf rabbit.

His small stature comes with a huge, sweet personality. Truffle is a playful little bunny who loves to explore and hop across the floor, but he is happy to enjoy gentle pets on his soft fur and your attention.

If you are looking for an adorable, friendly companion to brighten your home, Truffle is the perfect gentle pet and is ready to hop into your heart.

TRUFFLE

Rabbit Breed: Netherland Dwarf

Age: 6 Months

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0059907054

Contact the WVHS for more information about adopting a rabbit

(509) 662-9577 or arrange to meet Truffle at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. WVHS will be closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm-6:30 pm every day except Wednesday. WVHS is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

