Meet Sundance; he's not the typical Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

We usually feature dogs and cats with an occasional bunny. But this week we introduce Sundance, who is around 16 years old and has had quite a journey.

Sundance is an Arabian quarter horse cross and is full of energy. The WVHS was told Sundance was in a trailer rollover accident and has been wary of being trailered, but with time he has loaded and hauled well for WVHS Animal Control Officers.

Sundance loves treats and would love to be in a home with an experienced horse owner who can give him the time and care he needs. Sundance is up to date with vaccinations and ready to move into his forever stable. He is currently in a foster setting If you are interested in meeting Sundance please email Nomi at nstutzman@wenatcheehuman

Get our free mobile app

Sundance/WVHS Sundance/WVHS loading...

SUNDANCE

Horse Breed: Arabian Mix

Age: 16 Years Old

Sex: Male

Get our free mobile app

If you would like more information about cats, dogs or any other animals available for adoption at WVHS, please call (509) 662-9577

The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee

Here is a gallery of pets currently awaiting a permanent home

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm-6:30 pm every day except Wednesday. WVHS is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.