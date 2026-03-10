A teacher with the Skykomish School District has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student over a two-year period, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the 62-year-old gym teacher and coach at Skykomish K-12 School allegedly began abusing the student when she was in seventh grade. Court documents say several staff members and students had raised concerns about the relationship.

Authorities say the case came to light after the girl’s mother discovered messages and images on her daughter’s phone and contacted investigators.

District officials say they had no prior notice of the investigation but are cooperating with authorities. Counseling services have been made available, and a substitute teacher has been assigned to keep classes running.

Prosecutors in King County asked a judge to set bail at $750,000 while detectives continue gathering evidence. The suspect has not yet been formally charged.