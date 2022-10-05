US 2 To Shut Down Again At Bolt Creek Fire

U.S. Highway 2 near Skykomish will shut down again Wednesday to deal with cleanup from the Bolt Creek Fire.

A four mile stretch of the highway between the town of Grotto and the ranger station will be closed for eight hours, from 10am until 6pm.

Crews will be clearing out hazardous trees and taking other steps to weaken the fire.

WSDOT says there is no detour available and drivers should plan to use an alternate route to the westside, such as I-90.

Crews from WSDOT, Washington State Department of Transportation, will continue to partner with the Bolt Creek Fire Incident Command to manage the roadway situation with U.S. 2.

Additional road closures may be necessary should the fire pattern change.