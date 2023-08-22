Road Work To Slow Traffic On SR-26 Near Vantage Bridge

A project to repair and preserve a portion of State Route 26 just south of the Vantage Bridge will begin later this week.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says the work is occurring on a small section of roadway but is of critical importance.

"It's only about a thousand total feet of highway to repair but it's important. We'll be there on Thursday starting first thing in the morning at six a.m. and that's going to be all day until eight p.m."

Crews are scheduled to be at the site during the same hours on Monday, August 28 to complete the work.

Loebsack says travelers going through the work zone should plan for delays during both days.

"We'll have flagger-controlled traffic and a pilot car with delays of up to twenty minutes during working hours. Then, after the materials have had a few weeks to cure we'll be back for permanent striping."

Drivers can check the real-time travel map for up-to-date traffic information by clicking here.