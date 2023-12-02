Woman Killed In Crash Near Vantage Bridge

An Auburn woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Grant County on Friday night.

The Washington State Patrol reports the crash occurred at the intersection of State Routes 26 and 243 at around 7:15 p.m., when a car driven by 79-year-old Judy Coluccio crossed the centerline and was struck by an eastbound semi-truck.

Coluccio was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the semi, 40-year-old Jose Avitta-Sillas of Pasco, was not injured.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

"It could've been distracted driving or a medical issue or it might have been weather or a number of other different things. At this point we just don't know and the cause if likely going to be determined at a later date."

The incident blocked traffic on both highways for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.