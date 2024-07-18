Three Arrested Following Fight Involving Pellet Rifle

A pair of adult males and a juvenile female were arrested following an altercation that involved a suspected firearm in Grant County late Tuesday.

Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the 300 block of Q Street Southeast at just after 11 p.m. after receiving reports about the brandishing of a firearm during a fight.

Witnesses said two men and a girl fled the scene before police arrived, but all three were identified and tracked down within 24 hours.

The two adult males were charged with First Degree Assault, while the juvenile female was released with charges pending.

The gun that was reportedly used during the incident was also recovered and turned out to be a pellet rifle that resembled an AR-15.