WSP Conducting Safety Patrols During Winthrop Music Festival

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) patrols during this weekend's Rhythm & Blues Festival in Winthrop.

The patrols are being carried out in partnership with the Winthrop Marshal’s Office and will focus on dangerous driving behavior.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says they want to protect the safety of the large crowds traveling to the festival.

"We want to make sure that people can come to an event like this, which is huge if you read about it, it's actually a pretty big deal," said Weber. "We want people to come and feel safe, and come to and from an event, enjoy their time and get to and from it safely."

The High Visibility Enforcement patrols will be looking for DUIs as well as reckless and distracted drivers during the festival, which takes place between Friday and Sunday in Winthrop.

Weber says traveling to Winthrop requires attentive driving.

"That particular area in the canyons and stuff, getting up to that area, they're winding roads," Weber said. "And it doesn't take much to not pay attention and be off the roadway or into another vehicle."

The State Patrol uses HiVE patrols to utilize agency data to ensure resources are placed in the right locations at the right time to make the most impact.

They also use extra resources to include K-9 troopers, Aggressive Driving Apprehension Team (ADAT) and other allied agencies to focus on their efforts.

“It’s not only impaired drivers we are looking for. We are looking for driving behaviors that can put the motoring public at danger,” said Lex Lindquist, WSP Okanogan Sergeant.

In addition to aggressive driving behaviors, WSP will also be looking for the use of electronic devices and seatbelt violations.

The Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival takes place at the Blues in the resort town of Winthrop. The three-day, July 19-21, event features national and regional entertainment for all ages.