Tragedy struck in Douglas County on Saturday. 20-year-old Hayden Fisher, of Bonney Lake, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a traffic collision.

Fisher was southbound on SR97; 32-year-old Ethan Lockwood, of Wenatchee, was northbound.

Fisher crossed the center lane and struck Lockwood. In so doing Fisher became "fully engulfed," according to the Washington State Patrol. His vehicle was reduced to a smoldering ruin.

Per the WSP, "Both vehicles came to rest partially blocking the northbound lane."

Staff at Central Washington Hospital, where Fisher was transported, could not revive Fisher. It is not known if his seatbelt was buckled at the time of the crash.

Fisher was accompanied by a single passenger: 19-year-old Spokane resident Augustus Ugaldea. His injuries were nonfatal.

Lockwood, like Fisher and Ugaldea, was tended to at Central Washington Hospital. He sustained nonfatal injuries.

It's unclear if Fisher was impaired by drugs or alcohol. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.