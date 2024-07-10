Road Project To Cause Delays On SR-26

Travelers on State Route 26 (SR-26) can expect delays today and tomorrow (July 10, 11) due to a Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) road maintenance project.

DOT spokesperson, Sebastian Moraga, says the work will cover a lengthy stretch of the highway's western expanse.

"It covers about 31 miles of SR-26 between Vantage and just east of Royal City."

Get our free mobile app

Moraga says crews will be performing a variety of updates to the road surface.

"They're going to be doing some crack sealing and some chip sealing. They're also going to be repairing the pavement. All so that travelers can have a smoother surface and the pavement can last longer."

The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and motorists can expect single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car and delays of up to 20 minutes.

The detail is part of a larger project to improve state highways in Grant and Okanogan Counties that began in May and is resuming this month after pausing in June.