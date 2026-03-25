Washington drivers have until the end of the day Tuesday, March 31, 2025 to remove studded tires — or risk a $137 fine starting April 1.

READ MORE: Studded Tire Rules in Washington

What You Need to Know

Studded tires are legal in Washington from November 1 through March 31. That window closes this Monday, and the Washington State Patrol can begin issuing tickets immediately on April 1. There are no individual exceptions or out-of-state waivers — all drivers, including visitors, must comply with Washington's motor vehicle laws.

Oregon shares the same March 31 deadline, but drivers traveling through other states should check local regulations, as rules vary.

Plan Ahead — Shops Will Be Busy

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging drivers to schedule tire swaps early. Auto shops are expected to be slammed the weekend before the deadline, so booking sooner rather than later is a smart move.

No Deadline Extension Expected

While late-season snow is possible at mountain passes, WSDOT reports no statewide weather conditions that would trigger a deadline extension. Mountain travelers should carry chains and use approved traction tires as a precaution.

Why It Matters

Studded tires cost Washington $20 million to $29 million in road damage every winter. WSDOT recommends non-stud winter-tread tires as an effective alternative — strong traction, without tearing up the pavement.

Don't wait. Get those studded tires off before Tuesday's deadline.