Studded Tire Season Begins in Washington—Here’s What Drivers Need to Know
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reminding drivers that studded tires are legal for use only from November 1 through March 31 in Washington state.
Key Rules to Know
- Studded tires may be used only during the winter‑season window (Nov. 1 – Mar. 31). There are no personal exceptions or out‑of‑state waivers—all vehicles in Washington must follow this rule.
- Having studded tires does not exempt you from chain requirements when those are posted. If a roadway or mountain pass has a “chains required” sign, studded tires alone do not count—you must carry and install chains when required.
- WSDOT estimates studded‑tire use causes between $20 million and $29 million in damage annually to state‑owned asphalt and concrete roadways.
Reasons & Alternatives
- The damage stems from the wear and tear studded tires cause on pavement, including raveling, rutting, and shortened pavement life.
- As an alternative, WSDOT recommends stud‑free winter traction tires (also called winter‑tread tires). They are legal year‑round and avoid the large pavement damage associated with metal studded tires.
- For mountain or high‑elevation travel, regardless of tire type, carrying chains is a good practice—since weather and road conditions may suddenly require them.
What Should Drivers Do Now?
- If your vehicle currently has studded tires and it’s before November 1, you cannot legally use them yet.
- If it’s after March 31, you must remove studded tires to avoid a potential fine.
Check with your tire dealer about the best traction tire for your situation—especially if you travel in snow, icy conditions or mountain passes.
- Be prepared: inspect your winter driving kit (chains, fluid, lights, tires) and watch for posted chain‑requirements on mountain routes.
