WA’s Studded Tire Removal Deadline is Friday

This Friday, March 31 is the last day that studded tires are allowed for seasonal driving in Washington State.

Lauren Loebsack with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says there are no plans to allow for exceptions or extend this year's deadline.

"We get questions every year about what if it snows or have a big winter storm in the spring that dumps a lot of snow on the ground, is there going to be an exception. And the short answer is, we're not going to make an exception. We don't see anything in the extended forecast that would necessitate such an exception."

The DOT says studded tires cause up to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads annually.

The Washington State Patrol says troopers will begin ticketing drivers who have not removed their studs as early as Saturday, April 1.

The current citation amount for driving with studded tires when they are not allowed is $137.