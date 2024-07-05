$10.3 Mil. Repaving Work On U.S. 2 Near Leavenworth Starts Tueday

A busy stretch of US 2 between Leavenworth and the Big Y interchange with U.S. Hwy. 97 (the Don Senn Memorial Interchange) will go under construction starting Tuesday, July 9th.

The roadway will be repaved along the stretch and crews will also perform pavement repairs and planing to the road surface.

State Department of Transportation spokesperson Sebastian Moraga says the work will take place at night, except for one specific part of the project.

"Within that stretch, there's a bridge," said Moraga. "This bridge that crosses the Wenatchee River, the things that we're going to be doing and when we're going to be doing them, differ from the rest of the work."

The bridge will undergo joint replacement as well as fog sealing, pavement marking and striping, electrical work and some repaving.

Work on the bridge will take place during the day (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday through July 17th) and drivers should expect lane closures and flagger-controlled traffic during working hours.

The paving work is scheduled to last until early August and will occur in the nighttime starting next Tuesday July 9, from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. from Monday to Thursday. There’ll be lane closures while this work is being done.

The price tag for the entire project is $10.3 million, which also includes fixes to US 97 just north of Blewett Pass. That work includes repaving, fog sealing, striping and new guideposts.

A definite completion date has not been set because the project was pushed back a day, but it is estimated to be sometime in early August. The work on Blewett Pass will extend into late August.

The work will close the book on a project started in 2023.