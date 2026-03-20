If you work in downtown Leavenworth, your commute just got a little less expensive. The city has officially launched an Employee Parking Program designed to give downtown workers a break from the area's notoriously competitive — and costly — parking scene.

READ MORE: Leavenworth Plans Parking Garage

What's the Deal?

For $50 a month, eligible employees can secure a dedicated parking permit in one of five city-owned pay lots near the Front Street business district. That works out to under $2 a day for seven-days-a-week access — a significant savings compared to standard public metered rates, which run as high as $4.50 per hour or $30 for a full day.

The program launched this week with 50 total permits available. According to city public information officer Kara Raftery, eight spots were claimed within the first 24 hours of the announcement.

Free Alternatives Still Exist

A paid permit isn't the only option. Employees who prefer to skip the monthly fee can still take advantage of:

Free parking at the Leavenworth and Wilkommen Park & Ride lots, with complimentary shuttle service into downtown

at the Leavenworth and Wilkommen Park & Ride lots, with complimentary shuttle service into downtown Free on-street parking before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. on weekdays

How to Sign Up

Interested employees can register online via the city's Smartsheet form or reach the city's transportation team by calling (509) 888-0812 or emailing tapp@cityofleavenworth.com.

With tourism driving consistent demand for limited downtown parking, the city says it plans to keep refining the program based on worker feedback.