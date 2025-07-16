The city of Leavenworth is building a downtown parking garage.

Who Is Leading the Design?

In a press release, the city announced it selected ARC Architects as the lead consultant for the upcoming feasibility and design project.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with ARC and their team on this crucial project,” said Matthew Selby, City Administrator. “Their expertise will be invaluable as we explore sustainable and effective parking solutions that will not only alleviate congestion but also enhance the overall experience for our community.”

At this point, the city is developing a strategic plan for the new facility, considering factors such as location, design, environmental impact, and economic viability.

“ARC Architects is thrilled to begin working with the City of Leavenworth and its vibrant community on this essential parking initiative,” said Jeff Wandasiewicz, ARC Architects’ Principal and Project Manager. “Our team brings extensive experience in designing solutions that respect and enhance unique architectural themes, and we are particularly excited to apply our understanding of Bavarian design to a project that directly addresses the specific parking challenges of a small city with significant tourist visitation. We’re eager to get to work and deliver a solution that serves everyone.”

Next Steps in the Project Timeline

Next steps involve ARC working with the city and project stakeholders to obtain site survey data, conduct a detailed feasibility study, and develop preliminary designs.